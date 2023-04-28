Sevilla woman jailed after the body of her newborn baby was found in a backpack

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 18:52

Image of Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio Hospital. Credit: Google maps - Hospital Virgen del Rocio

A 38-year-old woman with a ‘degree of disability’ was jailed in Sevilla after her newborn baby was discovered dead in a backpack in her home.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia, a 38-year-old woman was jailed in Sevilla today, Friday, April 28. She appeared in court after the body of her newborn baby was discovered by police officers inside a backpack at her home last Wednesday 26.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the detainee was sentenced to provisional prison without bail by a judge in Sevilla’s Investigating Court No12.

The incident that led to her incarceration occurred after the woman attended the emergency room of the Virgen del Rocío hospital. Accompanied by her mother, she explained that she had lost a lot of blood after giving birth at home.

According to ABC, the woman initially informed the medical staff that she had left the baby in a rubbish bin. She later contradicted herself by saying that her baby was at her home in the San Pablo district of the city.

It was pointed out that the woman had a degree of intellectual disability and that there was a possibility that she did not even know she had been pregnant at the time of giving birth.

The Diario de Sevilla news outlet reported that the woman stated on her arrival at the hospital that the baby was in her home. She said she could not remember whether it was in a bag, a backpack, or somewhere else.

National Police officers and members of the Fire Brigade subsequently visited the mother’s home, where they eventually found the child’s body inside a rucksack.

After taking a statement from her at the hospital – where she is currently admitted – the judge made the decision that once she is discharged, the detainee will enter the women’s prison of Alcala de Guadaira.

Pending the results of the forensic tests that are due to be carried out, an alleged crime of murder has been attributed to the woman, as reported by 20minutos.es.