China’s duplicity on Ukraine gets furious backlash on Russian TV

By John Ensor • 02 May 2023 • 21:42
False friendship?
Credit: Russian MoD on Telegram
Sergei Mardan, an influential Putin supporter has used his television programme on SolovyevLive, to suggest that China has actually betrayed Russia, according to a report today by The Daily Mail, Tuesday, May 2.
Following last week’s telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi and Ukrainian President Zelensky, pro-Kremlin supporters have been outraged at what they perceive to be China’s treachery.
The hour-long telephone call was described as ‘long and meaningful,’ by Zelensky, prompting the two leaders to open diplomatic talks by appointing ambassadors to visit each of their respective countries.
However, the move by China, who are keen to be seen as peacemakers, has infuriated military analyst and Putin propagandist Sergei Mardan. He claimed on Russia TV, that Xi’s visit to Moscow in April had weakened the Kremlin, commenting, ‘What are we supposed to think?’ Are we friends or what?!’
He also added ‘[we had] joy and confidence in believing that Xi Jinping saw Zelensky as a puppet, definitely will not call him…And then boom, this.’
The rant continued, ‘How do we take this call? Why did he call our enemy? Comrade Xi Jinping, why did you come to Moscow? And spend three days here, interrupting Putin’s work?
‘So as a result of his three-day stay in Moscow, he goes back to his Beijing, spends a week talking to his advisors, and then decides to call Zelensky.’
As well as Xi’s controversial call to Zelensky, Putin’s supporters also feel betrayed that their so-called ally has not sent weapons or drones to bolster Russia’s faltering invasion.
The pro-Kremlin propaganda SolovyevLive channel is run by Vladimir Solovyov, who is one of Putin’s favourites. Outspoken presenter, Mardan is a military analyst for the pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
