By Julia Cameron • 03 May 2023 • 12:49

Messi to leave PSG football club in Paris. Credit: Bigmatbasket/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Lionel Messi’s contract has not been renewed by Paris San Germain (PSG) football club.

The club could have extended the player’s contract to play but they have decided not to go ahead with this option.

It comes soon after Messi took Tuesday off without authorisation from the club to visit Saudi Arabia for a publicity commitment. As a result, the club has sanctioned him with two weeks away from playing and training without pay.

Messi has now found himself in an unprecedented situation in his career. He will miss the matches against Troyes on Sunday and Ajaccio on the 13th of May. His wage loss will be around 1.7 million euros.

Reports say that however the tension between Messi and PSG has increased over the last few weeks and when his father and manager, Jorge Messi visited the club to learn about their new project he found the relationship between his son and the club had cooled.

This news coincides with PSG’s serious sporting crisis. The Paris team was eliminated in round 16 of the Champions League against Bayern Munich and they have also lost three of their last home games.

Messi will end the contract with PSG in June. Could this mean a return for the player to Barcelona? So far the Catalan club has kept quiet, or this change could mean a move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.