By Betty Henderson • 08 May 2023 • 17:00

Revellers got into the Coronation spirit with Union Jack outfits. Photo credit: Christer Lagervall (via Facebook)

LA CALA de Mijas Lions hosted an extravagant Coronation party in Mijas’ Butibamba Park on Sunday, May 7 with the excitement lasting all afternoon and into the evening.

True to their reputation, the La Cala Lions Club threw a roaring ‘Party in the Park‘ in honour of King Charles III Coronation and the start of the summer. Butibamba Park was transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, with bustling stalls showcasing an array of delights, pulsating music that set the jubilant mood and exhilarating activities that kept everyone on their toes.

The international community came out in force for the party in Mijas to celebrate the long-awaited occasion.

One of the highlights of the party was the highly anticipated ‘The Big La Cala Bake Off,’ where talented bakers showcased their culinary prowess to impress a panel of judges. The competition was fierce, and the creations were nothing short of mouthwatering.

As the judges deliberated, the participants and spectators anxiously awaited the verdict. Finally, the winners were announced and uests were treated to a glass of cava, to celebrate the competition and arrival of a new King in the UK.

In another highlight of the party, a Spice Girls tribute band, Girl Power Spain, took to the stage and delivered an electrifying performance that transported everyone back to the iconic era of ’90s pop music.

Meanwhile, vibrant stalls beckoned guests to explore a treasure trove of unique items while exciting games and activities provided endless party entertainment.

In the spirit of the occasion, attendees embraced the theme, adorning themselves in vibrant Union Jack-inspired costumes. However, it was the little ones who stole the show, showcasing their imagination and charm in enchanting prince and princess costumes, adding an extra touch of magic to the party.

The Coronation-themed Party in the Park was the perfect flourish on a weekend packed with festivities to mark the new King’s ascension to the throne.

Guests are already looking forward to the group’s next party!