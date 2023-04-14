Crowning Glory: La Cala Lions to host coronation Party in the Park

By Betty Henderson • 14 April 2023 • 19:00

La Cala Lions are known for throwing roaring parties, and the Party in the Park will be no exception! Photo credit: Lions Club La Cala de Mijas (via Facebook)

LA CALA Lions are preparing to throw the ultimate party and everyone is invited! The group are throwing their Party in the Park all-day celebration at Butibamba Park on Sunday, May 7, from 12pm-8pm.

The annual Party in the Park is always a fun event, but this year it’s going to be extra special with the coronation party celebrating King Charles III’s ascension to the throne in the UK.

The Lions are rolling out the red carpet to welcome all party-goers to a fabulous community party, and you don’t want to miss it!

The event promises to be an exciting one, with a range of competitions that will test your skills and creativity.

The Big La Cala Bake Off is a must-enter competition for all baking enthusiasts. Guests are invited to showcase their baking skills by bringing their signature dish to the competition. After judging, guests will receive a glass of cava to toast the new king and will get to sample the creations.

Younger guests can also show off their creative flair and best costumes in a princes and princesses contest.

The Lions have also partnered with the local Department for Foreign Affairs to provide guests with a variety of entertainment, stalls, and games. There will be something for everyone, and with a range of excellent prizes up for grabs, this event promises to be a roaring success.

To register your interest in the competitions or to find out more about the event, guests can contact the Lions by phone: 663529280. The event will run from 12pm until 8pm, giving all guests plenty of time to join in on the fun.

The coronation of King Charles III will mark a historic moment in the UK’s monarchy, and one he’s waited for all his life. The La Cala Lions are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with their Party in the Park, and invite everyone to join in on the festivities.