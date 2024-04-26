By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 12:06

red tuna season Photo: Facebook / Dani Garcia

Lobito de Mar is welcoming the bluefin tuna season and until May 31, the Dani García Group is offering an exclusive menu to savour it.

Once again this year, under the concept ‘The Art of Tuna’, the Dani García Group is paying a very special tribute to this gourmet product, a delicacy from the coast of Cádiz that is so highly prized both within and beyond Spain’s borders.

We are talking about wild bluefin tuna caught using the traditional almadraba technique, a highly valued product that starts its season in spring.

From the hand of Gadira, leader in the marketing of wild red tuna in Spain and committed to a selective and sustainable product, chef Dani García welcomes the tuna with two ‘ronqueos’ (A ronqueo is when a tuna, freshly caught, is skinned and filleted by hand), and a menu dedicated exclusively so that this delicacy that can be enjoyed at its best until May 31.

Dishes such as tuna carpaccio, tartar, sea cucumber and rice are some of the limited edition options that the chef from Marbella has designed and which will be available at Lobito de Mar, in Marbella, and at his restaurants in Madrid and Tarifa.