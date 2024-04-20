BiBo’s 10th anniversary

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 14:15

BiBo celebrates Photo: Facebook / BiBo

Dani García has celebrated a decade since he opened the first BiBo in the world at the Puente Romano Hotel with a cocktail party to say thank you for the support received.

In April 2014, BiBo Marbella opened its doors in the Puente Romano Hotel, becoming the first restaurant of the Marbella chef’s most travelled and cosmopolitan concept. Since then, BiBo Marbella alone has cooked more than 55,000 oxtail brioches, Dani García’s iconic dish that has gained popularity around the world.

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, on Thursday April 11, the Dani García Group organised a cocktail party dedicated to celebrating its trajectory and with the aim of expressing its gratitude for the support received throughout these years.

BiBo landed ten years ago on the Costa del Sol as Dani García’s first ‘pret a porter’ restaurant, where it all began and where the chef from Marbella launched himself to the rest of the world.

Bringing the cuisine of Andalucia to the world

With a menu that invited you to discover the dreams of the chef, who at the time had two Michelin stars, BiBo Marbella was born with the aim of taking Andalucian cuisine around the world. “BiBo marked a before and after in the Dani García Group and in gastronomy. I think it has been a benchmark for many other concepts”. said Dani García.

In its 10 years, more than 650,000 people have been able to enjoy a gastronomic journey that begins visually, thanks to eclectic decoration and continues through the palate with dishes such as his legendary oxtail brioche.

Today, BiBo has branches in Tarifa and Madrid and beyond Spain in Doha, which was the first international opening of the concept, and in London, bringing the cuisine of Andalucia to the world.