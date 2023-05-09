Hotel Manager apologises for guest’s bad behaviour

By Julia Cameron • 09 May 2023 • 12:21

The director of the Hotel Teide in the resort of Playa de Palma in Mallorca has apologised to neighbours surrounding the hotel for his guest’s bad behaviour.

Reports say that German tourists have been participating in ‘balconing’ which means jumping into the hotel swimming pool from a balcony or climbing from one balcony to another.

The hotel director, Juan Manuel Ordinas said that he apologises and understands the neighbour’s views and while the hotel does what it can to control risky behaviour, they have to be realistic and understand that the hotel is full of young people. He said they want to have a good time, enjoy holidays with parties, fun and alcohol. “People cannot expect that tourists don’t drink.”

He went on to say: “At the hotel, we apply the tourism of excesses law. All clients sign a form which states that if they balcony hop or engage in anti-social behaviour, they will be expelled.”

We have in fact removed several people for this reason. The problem is that often we only find out about this behaviour late and we can no longer do anything.”

“When the neighbours come to talk to me, I always tell them the same thing. First of all, I apologise, but we must remember we are in Playa de Palma and that the hotel and some residents are only separated by some ten metres.”

He said he does recognise that guests can be a problem for residents. Last year several drunk tourists climbed onto the terrace of a neighbouring property, sat on the sofa and drank beer. At the time the police were called, and the matter was dealt with.