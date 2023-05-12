British councillors in Spain recognise ex-pat Brexit woes

By Julia Cameron • 12 May 2023 • 11:35

Councillor Bill Anderson of Mijas, Costa del Sol. Credit: Facebook

Samantha Hull is a British teacher living in Alicante.

But she’s a councillor for the Socialist Worker’s Party (PSOE) and she’s running for office in the town of San Fulgenico in the district of Alicante.

She’s hoping she can catch the votes from ex-pats living in Alicante to put her in office.

Meanwhile, Councillor Bill Anderson, who represents the People’s Pary (Partido Popular) (PP) in Mijas on the Costa del Sol has around 9,000 British residents who represent ten per cent of the town’s total population.

While Spanish voters have their own worries, British ex-pats have the added complication of Brexit.

Now it isn’t as easy to live or find work in Spain and that’s something that the British population in Spain would like to change.

Mr Anderson, who has lived in Spain for around twenty years said claiming residency used to be easy before Brexit. Under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, British nationals who were living legally in Spain before 1 January 2021 are able to apply for residency.

But says Bill there are also an unknown number of Brits who have never registered and now can’t prove that they were here and are unable to claim residency. Once they leave Spain their passports will be stamped, and they would have to abide by the 90-day stay rule.

“I’m not a huge fan of the EU, but I am a fan of what it allowed in terms of Brits spending time in Europe. That’s been a big loss.” He said.

Back in San Fulgenico Ms Hull says she has noticed a big change since Brexit. She says she has noticed a population shift, probably down to the 90-day rule and that British bars and restaurants are struggling to find staff.

She also said many ex-pats have realised how important the vote is because it can change things.

Britons who want to vote in Spanish elections will need to register at their town hall. Registration for this year should have been completed by January 15, 2023.