Serial killer Bellfield admits guilt, as police begin dig for missing student

By David Laycork • 12 May 2023 • 19:02
Image:fongbeerredhot/Shutterstock
Levi Bellfield, 54, an already convicted serial killer has claimed that he was the killer of Elizabeth Chau, 19, who went missing 24 years ago. He has directed police to an area of woodland in West London, where he says they will find her body.
Bellfield, who has numerous convictions for murder, sex offences, rape, kidnap and burglary, is the only prisoner in the UK penal system to have received two ‘whole life’ orders with no possibility of parole.
He has been found guilty of the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange, and Millie Dowler as well as the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.
In April 2023, Levi Bellfield signed a statement saying that he had killed Ms Chau, having previously admitted the murder in a conversation with a visitor at HM Prison Frankland, where he has been serving his sentence.
Bellfield’s solicitor Theresa Clark told Sky News:
“He tells me he feels it’s important that her family have some closure. He wants to see justice done because they have had to live this for so long and that’s unfair. He gains nothing from it, there is no positive publicity for him.”
Levi Bellfield has also admitted to the murders of Lin and Megan Russell, giving some hope to Michael Stone who is currently imprisoned for their murder. He has apparently given information that only the killer would know.
Stone has always claimed to be innocent of the murder but has spent 26 years in prison for it. Bellfield is known for being manipulative and playing games of this nature and there has been a lack of evidence, including forensic evidence, to confirm Bellfield’s admissions.
It is yet to be seen whether the body of Elizabeth Chau will be found in the area where Bellfield directed police using a map. And if their search comes back fruitless it may cast further doubts on his admissions of guilt in this and other cases.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
