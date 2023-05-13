A little sugar could be better than using too many sweeteners

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2023 • 17:26
SWEETENERS: A little sugar could be a better option than sweeteners
APPROXIMATELY 3.5 million Britons were using artificial sweeteners twice a day by 2021.
Nevertheless dietitian, nutritionist and author Dr Megan Rossi questioned if this was entirely beneficial.
“Far from saving our waistlines, research suggests that sweeteners may, in some cases, expand them,” she explained recently in the UK media.
The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has published research demonstrating that consuming sweeteners increased the appetite of fruit flies by activating AMPK, an enzyme that plays a part in stimulating the production of hunger hormones.
“If you want sweetness, choose a little sugar over sweeteners,” Dr Rossi advised.
