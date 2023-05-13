UPDATE: Woman critical after being hit by police ‘ROYAL ESCORT’ motorcycle in Earls Court Close
Trending:

A little sugar could be better than using too many sweeteners

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2023 • 17:26

SWEETENERS: A little sugar could be a better option than sweeteners Photo credit: Pixabay/Segerst

APPROXIMATELY 3.5 million Britons were using artificial sweeteners twice a day by 2021.

Nevertheless dietitian, nutritionist and author Dr Megan Rossi questioned if this was entirely beneficial.

“Far from saving our waistlines, research suggests that sweeteners may, in some cases, expand them,” she explained recently in the UK media.

The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has published research demonstrating that consuming sweeteners increased the appetite of fruit flies by activating AMPK, an enzyme that plays a part in stimulating the production of hunger hormones.

“If you want sweetness, choose a little sugar over sweeteners,” Dr Rossi advised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading