By David Laycork • 13 May 2023 • 13:57

Phillip Schofield's This Morning job in the balance Credit: Twitter@Mofoman360

Phillip Schofield could lose his role as This Morning presenter as Holly Willoughby rift continues. Dermot O’Leary named as possible successor.

Phil and Holly have had a long and successful career together presenting This Morning, with 12 National Television Awards (NTAs) won for their very popular work together on This Morning.

Schofield has previously named Holly Willoughby as his ‘bestie’ and his ‘rock’, the latter when he came out as gay 3 years ago. But there has seemingly been a cooling off in their relationship, with insiders saying they don’t talk offset.

It would appear that there are now crisis talks taking place after a tense phone call between Schofield and Willoughby. Schofield’s brother has recently been in court and is due to be sentenced next week for crimes involving a child.

Katie Hind on Twitter said: “I’m told the reason for Phil and Holly’s fall out is because he didn’t tell her about his brother’s child sex trial. Meanwhile #ThisMorning editor Martin Frizell has pulled his support for Schofield. “

With Schofield’s contract up for renewal in September, it is easy to suggest the writing is on the wall for the veteran presenter, who first hit our screens alongside Gordon the Gopher.

Many have touted Dermot O’Leary as a possible replacement. The popular presenter is known to have a close friendship with Holly Willoughby and already regularly presents the Friday edition of the show.

Phil made the push to get Holly her job on This Morning alongside him, with the pair having co-presented Dancing On Ice. She replaced Fern Britton in 2009 but has since become attached to the role and would, according to insiders, like to continue whether Schofield stays or not.

Rumours abound that O’Leary alongside Alison Hammond, co-hosts on the Friday morning edition of This Morning, will temporarily take over on Monday next week while negotiations regarding Schofield’s future are resolved.