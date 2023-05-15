By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 22:56
At least 26 dead, including several children after lorry smashes into minibus
Image: AlexanderButcher Shutterstock.com
Officials in Mexico said several children and a baby were among the victims killed after the minibus and the lorry burst into flames.
A horrific crash has resulted in the death of at least 26 people in Mexico after a lorry smashed head-on into a minibus.
According to official reports cited by Metro on Monday, May 15, the incident happened on a motorway in Mexico´s northeastern state of Tamaulipas, as both vehicles caught on fire after the crash.
The road where the crash took place is located between the towns of Guemez and Zaragoza, and as per local reports, the victims inside the minibus were all part of the same family.
The family had reportedly rented the minibus and were on their way to Monterrey, a city in Veracruz, situated in northern Mexico.
Investigations have now been started by the police, as they are unsure if the driver of the lorry died, or fled the scene after the accident.
Following the incident, Americo Villarreal Anaya, Tamaulipas state governor said, “I deeply regret the tragedy recorded this morning on the Guemez-Zaragoza highway, where innocent people lost their lives.”
He added, “My condolences to their families.”
Villarreal Anaya concluded, “I have given instructions to investigate the cause of this accident and also to provide all possible help to the bereaved families.”
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
