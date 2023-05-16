Drunk driver pulled over by police swaps seats with dog

By John Ensor • 16 May 2023 • 19:10

Ruff justice. Credit: Lucky Business/Shitterstock.com

In what could be the ultimate shaggy dog story, a drunk driver tried to out-fox the police by pretending his dog was driving.

On Saturday, May 13, around 11:30 pm, Colorado Police stopped a driver for a speed infringement and were amazed when he quickly swapped seats with his pooch, according to Springfield, Co Police Department.

The unnamed man was allegedly clocked at 52mph in a 30mph zone when police conducted a traffic stop. In the online statement, police said: ‘The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process.’

The statement continued: ‘The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer.

‘The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle. It was discovered that the male was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield. The male party was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo.

‘BCSO arrived and assisted with the incident and the male party was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and also charged with; Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.’

The police Facebook post concluded: ‘The dog was handed over to a friend of the driver while he was in jail. The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.’