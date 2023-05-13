Big party in Portugal today for world’s oldest dog

By John Ensor • 13 May 2023 • 2:43

31-years-old and counting. Credit: Guinness World Records.com

There’s going to be a mighty big party today in Portugal today as the world’s oldest living dog celebrates his birthday.

Guinness World Records announced earlier this week that Bobi turned the grand old age of 31, on May 11, but today is the day they celebrate with a big party.

Bobi, Born on 11 May 1992, is officially the world’s oldest dog ever, a title held previously by an Aussie cattle dog named Bluey who lived to be 29-years-old.

Bobi is a Portuguese Rafeiro do Alentejo breed and has lived all his life in the village of Conqueiros, Portugal.

Leonel Costa, who owns Bobi, confirmed it will be a ‘very traditional’ Portuguese party, with even a dance troupe performing. Bobi, who does not eat dog food, will be served locally sourced-fish and meat

Over 100 guests are expected to attend, with many jetting from overseas for Bobi’s special day.

Since Bobi was honoured by Guinness World Records in February, life has been somewhat hectic. Leonel said, ‘we’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi. His health was a little damaged, but now it’s better.’

Bobi’s age has been confirmed by Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), who registered Bobi in 1992.

His age has also been verified by SIAC a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government and managed by the National Union of Veterinarians (SNMV).

Leonel attributes Bobi’s old age to a life lived in a ‘calm, peaceful environment,’ where he has been free to roam without a chain or leash.

Also significant is that Bobi has never suffered from loneliness and has always been surrounded by lots of other animals. Bobi has always been a ‘very sociable’ dog, according to Leonel.

As with anyone of advanced years, Bobi struggles to walk nowadays, and owing to poor eyesight often bumps into things when he walks. After a meal, he always takes a snooze.

The record breaker’s 38-year-old owner, Leonel, who was just eight when Bobi was born said, ‘Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world.’