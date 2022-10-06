The world’s oldest living dog according to the Guinness Book of Records, dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 October 2022 • 9:04

Pebbles - Image Guinness Book of Records

The world’s oldest living dog has died just five months shy of its 23rd birthday according to people.com.

Announced by the Guinness Book of Records on Wednesday, October 5, Pebbles the fox terrier was officially recognised as the longest living dog.

She is said to have passed away peacefully at her home in Taylors, South Carolina. Pebbles died of natural causes and was with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side.

Pebbles was officially recognised in May as the oldest living dog at 22 years and 50 days, toppling Toby Keith a Chihuahua from Florida who lived to 21.

The Gregorys say she gave birth to 32 dogs across three litters with her late partner, Rocky. He was also a toy fox terrier but died in 2017 at the age of 16.

Pebbles was fed on cat food in her later years given the higher protein content, although they did allow the occasional ribs and on her birthday, cake.

Julie Gregory told the Guinness World Records that Pebbles: “Loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favourite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honour to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member.”

With the world’s oldest living dog now deceased, a new record holder has yet to be announced. An Australian shepherd named Bluey holds the title for the longest living dog having survived for 29 years.

