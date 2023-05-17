Future vision charity visit

By Guest Writer • 17 May 2023 • 16:34

Some of the children who were helped Credit: Gibraltar Government

THE Gibraltar Health Authority’s Head Orthoptist, Michelle Brown, recently travelled to a school in Guatemala on a charity mission with a team of professionals working at Moorfields Eye Hospital.

Their aim was to test almost 400 children who have never had an eye test for economic reasons.

The team, made up of three orthoptists, two optometrists and one ophthalmologist are all experts in paediatric eye care.

Together they managed to screen 374 children in total, of which 102 were prescribed glasses which are now being prepared in the UK, and two pairs of glasses will be provided to each child who needs them.

Michelle Brown, said: “We were welcomed with open arms and it really was such a rewarding experience to see the look on the children’s faces when we put up lenses to help them see clearer.

“They were so happy with so little; it was humbling and a great reminder of how lucky we are in Gibraltar to have healthcare and support.

The school is giving them the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty by getting a good education and being able to aspire to better paying jobs.

Most of these families would not be able to afford a pair of glasses for their children, and hopefully our work will mean that they are able to excel further with the correct tools.”

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/glasses-for-kids-in-guatemala to donate.