Intruder arrested outside Harry and Meghan’s mansion

By John Ensor • 17 May 2023 • 15:24

Unwanted attention: Intruder arrested. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

An intruder who was found close to the home of Harry and Meghan has been arrested.

A man was detained after police were alerted in the early hours of Monday, May 15, after he was spotted loitering in the vicinity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Marckle’s mansion in Montecito, California, according to TMZ.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported that they received a call around 2 am from security officers about a man near the home of Harry and Meghan.

The man, 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, was detained by security staff and placed under citizen’s arrest at the entrance to the property.

Upon arrival, police placed the man under arrest and held him under the charge of stalking. Valdovinos was later released on $2,500 bail.

Outsiders have deduced that the law under which Valdovinos was arrested means he has committed the crime before. It is believed he said something to security staff that raised their suspicions which eventually led to his arrest.

Police have declined to give full details about the incident and have left the matter in the hands of prosecutors to decide what happens next.

At this moment in time, it has not been confirmed if Harry and Meghan were at home when the incident occurred.

On December 24, 2020, another man, Nickolas Brooks, was caught loitering but was released after receiving a caution. However, Brooks returned two days later and, on that occasion, he was arrested for trespassing.