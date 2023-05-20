Cream and Jack Bruce songwriting collaborator Pete Brown passes away aged 82

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 17:01

Image of Cream and Jack Bruce songwriting collaborator Pete Brown. Credit: Shu Tomioka/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Pete Brown, probably best remembered as the songwriting partner of the Cream’s Jack Bruce passed away last night, Friday, May 19, at the age of 82.

A post paying tribute to him on Jack Bruce’s Twitter profile read: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long-term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family”.

Many of Cream’s iconic hits were written by this partnership. They include ‘Sunshine of Your Love’, ‘I Feel Fine’, and ‘White Room’. The pair collaborated right up until Jack’s final album release in 2014, ‘Silver Rails’.

Pete was an English performance poet, lyricist, and singer in his own right. Throughout his career in music, he formed the bands Pete Brown & His Battered Ornaments and Pete Brown & Piblokto.

He also created his own production company and wrote film scripts. there were also collaborations with Phil Ryan, the keyboard player from the Welsh band, Man, and the English rock/blues musician Graham Bond.

His talents first came to the attention of Cream when they saw him performing with his ‘First Real Poetry Band’. Originally, he was chosen to work with drummer Ginger Baker but the band soon realised that Pete was more suited to Jack Bruce.

Bruce was later said to have remarked: “Ginger and Pete were at my flat trying to work on a song but it wasn’t happening. My wife Janet then got with Ginger and they wrote ‘Sweet Wine’ while I started working with Pete”.