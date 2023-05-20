Cream and Jack Bruce songwriting collaborator Pete Brown passes away aged 82

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 17:01
Image of Cream and Jack Bruce songwriting collaborator Pete Brown.
Credit: Shu Tomioka/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
Pete Brown, probably best remembered as the songwriting partner of the Cream’s Jack Bruce passed away last night, Friday, May 19, at the age of 82.
A post paying tribute to him on Jack Bruce’s Twitter profile read: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long-term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family”.
We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night🌹We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WzdvF5XKOt
— Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) May 20, 2023
We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night🌹We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WzdvF5XKOt
— Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) May 20, 2023
Many of Cream’s iconic hits were written by this partnership. They include ‘Sunshine of Your Love’, ‘I Feel Fine’, and ‘White Room’. The pair collaborated right up until Jack’s final album release in 2014, ‘Silver Rails’.
Pete was an English performance poet, lyricist, and singer in his own right. Throughout his career in music, he formed the bands Pete Brown & His Battered Ornaments and Pete Brown & Piblokto.
He also created his own production company and wrote film scripts. there were also collaborations with Phil Ryan, the keyboard player from the Welsh band, Man, and the English rock/blues musician Graham Bond.
His talents first came to the attention of Cream when they saw him performing with his ‘First Real Poetry Band’. Originally, he was chosen to work with drummer Ginger Baker but the band soon realised that Pete was more suited to Jack Bruce.
Bruce was later said to have remarked: “Ginger and Pete were at my flat trying to work on a song but it wasn’t happening. My wife Janet then got with Ginger and they wrote ‘Sweet Wine’ while I started working with Pete”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.