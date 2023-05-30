Two days of terral for Malaga before the rain returns

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 19:07

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock.com

Malaga will experience two days of terral this week before the rain returns, according to data from AEMET’s Meteorological Centre in Malaga.

Specifically, this Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday 31, maximum temperatures are forecast to reach between 26 and 28°C, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The situation will change before the weekend arrives though, with values starting to drop on Thursday afternoon and rain predicted for Friday. Despite the fact that June is almost upon us, summer is not ready to show its face yet.

Westerly winds occurring in the coastal areas of Malaga will be responsible for the terral affecting the capital city where it will remain for a couple of days.

As a result, maximum temperatures could reach up to 28°C with minimums expected to be between 17 and 18°C.

Mañana miércoles 31 :

Estará poco nuboso.

No se descarta algún chubasco en las sierras.

– Viento moderado/flojo de dirección variable.

– Máxima 29; mínima 16. — MÁLAGA METEO (@MALAGA_METEO) May 30, 2023

In the interior of the province, the situation will be slightly different. Antequera can look forward to a maximum of around 23 or 24°C while the minimum will be between 11 and 12°C.

Everything is forecast to change from Thursday onwards when the westerly winds will switch to easterly winds. As a result, maximum temperatures will drop to between 23 and 25°C degrees for the rest of the week. Minimum temperatures should fluctuate around 18°C.

With this drop in temperatures, the rain will return. The probability of isolated showers is around 10 per cent. Friday is a different situation though with rain most likely to occur.

The likelihood of rain extends through the weekend and there may be moderate showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday said the experts.

Although the heaviest showers could occur in the interior of the province, there is also the possibility of showers anywhere in the province, including the coast.

Finalizamos mayo y comenzamos junio con inestabilidad y tormentas en zonas del tercio oriental de Andalucía. pic.twitter.com/nwM4ztLYz3 — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 30, 2023

Looking ahead to June, temperatures could remain at the same level on some days. The city of Malaga can expect a maximum temperature of 23°C on Monday, June 5, with a minimum of 18°C along with a 50 per cent chance of rain.

There is also a 50 per cent chance of rain in the interior of the province on Monday, especially in Antequera. Maximum temperatures will be similar to those in the capital, but the minimum will be around 14°C.