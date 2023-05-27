Capacities of Malaga’s reservoirs are DOWN despite one week of rain

Despite the heavy rainfall experienced in Malaga province over the last week, it has done very little to relieve the drought situation.

According to the latest data published by the Junta de Andalucia’s Hidrosur Network, the Malaga reservoirs continue to lose water.

Today, Saturday, May 27, they are at just 32.88 per cent of their capacity, with 2.21 cubic hectometres (hm3) less water than before the arrival of the DANA ten days ago. Specifically, they currently hold 201.7 hm3 when a year ago they had 127.32 hm3 more.

Far from storing water due to the rains, all the reservoirs in the province have slightly lost volume these days. La Viñuela is currently below the minimum, containing 9.61 per cent.

It has 15.79 hm3 accumulated when before the rainfall it stood at 9.67 per cent. This morning’s downpour only registered six litres.

In the Guadalhorce area, the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir is at 25.72 per cent capacity. Holding 17.10 hm3, that is 0.1 hm3 less than before the rain, which left three litres at dawn on Saturday.

The reservoir in Guadalhorce, at 31.43 per cent of its capacity, contains 0.4 hm3, which is 39.52 per cent less than ten days ago.

Similarly, the Guadalteba reservoir, with 71.8 hm3 and 46.84 per cent, has dropped 0.73 volume points. In the Guadalhorce-Guadalteba area, up to 19.2 litres were registered this morning.

Limonero reservoir is at 33.53 per cent of its capacity, with 7.49 hm3. Before today’s rains, which deposited 7.3 litres, it was at 33.57 per cent capacity.

In Casasola, the level has dropped from its previous 36.46% capacity with 7.92 hm3, to 36.19 per cent with a volume of 7.86. In this area, 12.6 litres of rain were recorded in the early morning.

Only one reservoir in Malaga is above half its volume, that of La Concepción, although it also continues to lose water. In these last ten days, it has gone from accumulating 41.51 hm3 and being at 72.85 per cent to its present capacity of 72.14 per cent, despite the fact that 8.6 litres were registered in the last 24 hours.

Rains continued to fall this Saturday after an early morning with locally strong showers and storms. With cloudy and overcast skies, more rainfall is expected in the coastal areas of Malaga, Nerja, and Estepona, and in the regions of Ronda and Antequera, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Gran parte de las precipitaciones recogidas en las últimas 24 horas, han estado ligadas al paso desde ayer a últimas horas de una banda convectiva entrando desde el sur que ha afectado especialmente a la provincia de Málaga y a zonas colindantes. pic.twitter.com/ocm3MQykXW — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 27, 2023

Antequera is on a yellow warning from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, for storms this day until 9 pm. In the rest of the province, as the afternoon progresses, there is less probability of rain and clear skies will gradually open up along the coast.