By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2023 • 14:31

Almeria participates on the occasion of World Multiple Sclerosis Day. Image: Almeria City Council / Facebook.

Almeria City Council participated in the commemorative events at the University Hospital of Torrecardenas on the occasion of World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day on May 30.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance. It’s a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability.

“In general, the most common symptoms are fatigue, vision problems, tingling, vertigo and dizziness, muscle weakness and problems with balance and coordination. Many of these symptoms are invisible, such as fatigue, cognitive deterioration, depression or pain, which is why it is known as the disease of a thousand faces”, confirmed neurologist Carmen Muñoz.

In the province of Almeria, although there are no official figures, it is estimated that there are more than a thousand people affected and Almeria’s Multiple Sclerosis Association (AEMA) aims to reach them through its work to alleviate the burden of a diagnosis that fortunately is being detected earlier.