Runaway quad near Madrid causes multiple injuries

By John Ensor • 01 June 2023 • 12:11

Police investigate terrace crash. Credit: Antonio Suarez Vega/Shutterstock.com

An out-of-control Quad bike has resulted in multiple injuries to people sitting outside a bar in a district of Madrid.

In the early evening of Wednesday , May 31, a quad bike careered into customers, leaving seven injured at a bar terrace in the Plaza del Pueblo in Alcobendas, which lies around 15 kilometres north of Madrid, according to 20minutos.

Seven people were affected by the crash, four of the injured have been hospitalised and three are said to be in a serious condition.

The most seriously hurt is the 25-year-old driver of the vehicle who is in acritical condition after suffering severe head injuries. He has subsequently been transferred to the Hospital of La Paz.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm, when it appears the driver of the quad lost control of the vehicle, which led to him crashing into customers gathered on the terrace of a bar.

Other victims of the incident include a 75-year-old man, with a fractured shoulder and mild head trauma. Also, a 36-year-old woman, who has suffered an open fracture in the left leg and a suspected fracture of the pelvis, both have been admitted to the Ramón y Cajal Hospital.

The fourth hospitalised victim is a 48-year-old man who has been taken to the Infanta Sofia Hospital, his injuries are reportedly not serious.