BREAKING: Children named in Bournemouth beach drowning tragedy

By David Laycock • 04 June 2023 • 19:07
BREAKING: Dead boy named in Bournemouth beach drowning
Credit: Facebook/Dorset Police and Facebook/Birmingham Live
Dorset Police have today, June 4th released a picture and statement of Joe Abbess, the 17-year-old boy who got into trouble in the sea in Bournemouth and died on May 31. Sunnah Khan, the 12-year-old girl who died in the same incident was also paid tribute to.
The massage can be seen as posted by Dorset Police on Facebook, reading:
“The boy from Southampton, who tragically died on Wednesday 31 May 2023 following an incident in the water in Bournemouth, is being named by his family as 17-year-old Joe Abbess. The family has now issued the below tribute to him.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
