Madrid issued with severe weather warnings as AEMET forecasts rain all week

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 16:47

Image of people walking on the street during rainfall. Credit: Christian Müller/Shutterstock.com

With only three weeks left until the official start of summer in Spain, the country finds itself in the grip of intense storms, heavy rainfall, hail, strong gusts of wind and low temperatures.

As a result, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has once again put some communities on alert this Sunday, June 4. These include Madrid, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragón and Extremadura, among others.

An orange alert has been issued in Galicia, specifically in Lugo and Orense, due to rains that are expected to drop up to 40 litres/m² in just one hour.

AEMET has also established a yellow alert in parts of Castilla y León, Aragón, the Valencian Community, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Asturias and Cantabria due to rain, storms and hail.

Specifically, in the Community of Madrid, a yellow warning has been issued in expectation of heavy rainfall that could see up to 15 litres/m² accumulating in the space of one hour. Strong storms are also predicted, probably accompanied by hail.

According to the AEMET forecast, it will rain every day this week through until next Saturday 10, with the exception of Tuesday 6.

The experts forecast that temperatures will most likely oscillate between a minimum of 13°C a maximum of 25°C during the coming week.

Monday, June 5

Showers and storms will continue on Monday, with AEMET warning they could be locally strong and: ‘accompanied by hail in the mountains’.

The rains will begin in the northern part of the mainland and subsequently spread throughout the rest of the region as the day progresses.

Tuesday, June 6

There will be a small respite from the rain on Tuesday, but only for a few hours.

On Wednesday 7, the rainfall will once again cover the entire Community of Madrid and its surroundings. Also, temperatures will drop slightly.

Looking ahead to Thursday 8, the rains will be more isolated around the western area, but by the start of next weekend, they will once again spread throughout the community.