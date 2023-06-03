Five children hospitalised after strong winds blow bouncy castle away in Toledo, Castilla-La Mancha

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 14:41

Image of a bouncy castle. Credit: Peter Baxter/Shutterstock.com

Five children suffered injuries and were hospitalized after strong winds blew a bouncy castle away as they were playing on it.

As reported by the 112 emergency services , the incident occurred at around 8:37 pm last night, Friday, June 2, in the city of Toledo in Castilla-La Mancha .

An inflatable had been erected in the training field attached to the Salto del Caballo stadium for what is believed to have been a children’s party. Other children’s attractions had also been installed at the same location, as reported by republica.com.

The kids were transferred to the city’s University Hospital, where only one of them remains, while the other four have already been discharged.

One of the children, aged 10, was evacuated to the Toledo University Hospital by a mobile ICU. Another, aged 11, was transferred by a basic life support (SVB) ambulance and the remaining three were taken by their parents to the hospital.

Four of the five injured have since been discharged from the hospital after remaining at the facility overnight.

Sources from Sescam, the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha, explained to EFE that the 10-year-old boy is still under observation, but it is likely that he will also be discharged later today.

112 added that patrols from the National Police and the Toledo Local Police were also deployed to the scene of the accident.