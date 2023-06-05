‘I was told last night’ – Transfer expert drops exciting Tottenham manager update

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 11:45

Celtic manager Ange Postecgolou pre-match.

TalkSPORT’s Transfer guru, Alex Crook, has amditted that the Australian manager is now all set to take up the position as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

After Celtic secured yet another historic treble last weekend, it appears as though they will now be on the hunt for a new manager with Postecoglou reportedly being set to sign a two-year at Tottenham.

Spurs will be hoping that Postecoglou’s record of success in Australia, Japan and north of the border in the United Kingdom can transpire for their club, which has been starved of glory in recent years.

Postecoglou edging closer to Spurs

While it had been mentioned by world-renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that personal terms has been all but agreed, Crook has now revealed his courses believe the whole deal is now ready to be rubber-stamped.

He said on TalkSPORT: “Well, I was told last night by sources close to Postecoglou that it’s pretty much a done deal and that he’s already given Tottenham the indication that he wants the job.”

“Obviously, they still have to formally approach Celtic and they were holding off out of respect until that cup final at the weekend, but it won’t be a complicated one because Postecolgou has a 12-month rolling contract, so compensation won’t be an issue for Spurs.”

Good decision by Tottenham?

Many may feel bringing in someone from a rather uncompetitive league to help turn around a rather shambolic club as things stand in the form of Spurs is a risky move, but Postecoglou averaged 2.31 points per game (Transfermarkt) and helped stopped Rangers’ mining revival in the SPFL.

Tottenham and Daniel Levy have tried and failed miserably over the last few years by hiring big-name managers in the form of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, so going for someone less well-known in England and can arrive with a clear plan and track record of improving teams should be music to everyone;’s ears in Tottenham.

It also looks as though hiring Postecoglou could also open up some previously closed transfer doors, with reports suggesting that Celtic’s top scorer – Kyogo Furuhashi – is wanted by the Australian manager to help kick-start his tenure in N17.