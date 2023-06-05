BREAKING: Olympic sprinting legend, once the fastest athlete on the planet, passes away aged 76

By Chris King • 05 June 2023 • 22:26
Image of American 100m sprinter Jim Hines.
Credit: UPI/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Jim Hines, the American sprinter who became the first athlete to run 100 metres in less than 10 seconds, has passed away at the age of 76.
In 1968 he crossed the finishing line in the Mexico Olympics 100m final in a blistering world record time of 9.95 seconds. There was a slight controversy over his time, which was first recorded at 9.89 but was later adjusted to 9.95 seconds.
The 9.89 was taken from a light beam across the finish line, while the official photographic process used Polaroid film and took a couple of minutes to process and read.
Hines held the world 100m record for a staggering 15 years, the longest period that any athlete ever held it. His time was eventually broken in 1983 by fellow American sprinter, Calvin Smith, who ran a 9.93 seconds race.
Later in 1968, he was drafted by the legendary Miami Dolphins American football team. Hines managed 10 appearances for the NFL giants in 1969. He subsequently made just one appearance in 1970 with the Kansas City Chiefs.
