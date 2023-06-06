Successful Walk for Life in Orihuela to raise funds for charity

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2023 • 8:44

Successful Walk for Life in Orihuela. Image: Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers.

Maria and the Pink Ladies held their first Walk for Life since the pandemic on June 4 at the Flamenca Beach CC.

It was a great turn out and a good day was had by all.

The Torrevieja “Pipes and Drums” were in attendance to pipe out the walkers and pipe them back in again on their return.

Simon Morton of Sunshine FM was once again in attendance to offer their support and, as an added attraction, Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits were there and the program will be aired next January.

It was a great turnout with more than 180 participants, most people dressed in pink to show their support for all those that have lost the fight to this heinous disease.

Maria said: “I am overwhelmed once again by the generosity of the people of the Coast of Orihuela. This inspires me and all the volunteers to carry on raising funds to help in the fight against cancer.”

All monies raised will be donated to the AACC cancer charity once collected.