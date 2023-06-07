By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 June 2023 • 19:00

Image of West Ham United badge. Credit: George Monie/Shutterstock.com

West Ham fans have taken over Prague Square as they prepare to watch their team play in a European final for the first time since 1976, and would be their first trophy in 43 years.

The Hammers have endured a pretty rough season domestically under the guidance of David Moyes which saw the Scottsman’s future often questioned and brought up for debate within the media, but he’s certainly turned things around.

Moyes managed to keep West Ham in the Premier League – which is a huge achievement given their first half of the season form – and has also got the Hammers one step further than last year’s European semi-final.

West Ham looking to make European history

While last year they were indeed in the more respected and thought of Europa League competition, it’s all the same to West Ham fans who just want to see their team lift some silverware and be regarded as a force within Europe.

It’s also not just the silverware that means a lot to the West Ham faithful, but also if they managed to win tonight, then they will automatically secure Europa League football for next season, despite finishing 15th in the Premier League.

Just been sent this by a West Ham supporting mate of mine who’s out in Prague. West Ham have “officially” been given 5,870 tickets for tonight, I think a fair few more might try and get in. Just a hunch. pic.twitter.com/Wa3fPKmArt — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 7, 2023

In terms of team news, Moyes couldn’t have asked for much better as he’s got a fully fit squad to call upon, except for Italian international Gianluca Scamacca, although he’s rarely featured in recent months.

Europa Conference League final team news

However, it’s expected that regular cup goalkeeper – Alphonse Areola – will start ahead of regular number one Lukasz Fabianski this evening out in Prague, while it could also turn out to be Declan Rice’s final game for the club which gave him his senior debut.

When it comes to Fiorentina, they also have a pretty clean bill of health and have been able to rest players in the last few weeks domestically to ensure everyone remained fit and ready to go.

One player who will be familiar to a lot of people this evening is Sofyan Amrabat because of the significant role he played over the winter in Morocco’s memorable run to the World Cup semi-final, becoming the first African nation to ever achieve that feat.

Both sides endured tough seasons in their respective leagues, but the Europa Conference League has certainly proved to be an enjoyment instead of a hindrance and will surely prove to be an incredibly competitive and tight match.