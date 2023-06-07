By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 June 2023 • 15:00

Fitness guru Joe Wicks has partnered up with the NHS to launch a workout video aimed and dedicated to people with Parkinson’s disease in a way to help people recover and beat the illness.

Wicks grew to fame during the United Kingdom’s period of lockdown thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic by creating videos and doing live workout sessions to help people stay active and fit when they were restricted to going outside just once a day.

The fitness expert continued to work with people and appeared on several daytime TV shows to increase well-being and health in the United Kingdom and abroad, but he is seemingly now taking it a step further.

This is because Wicks has been working closely with the NHS to try and help some of the people impacted by the devastating illness of Parkinson’s and wants to ensure they can stay active and move their bodies.

Joe Wicks launches latest workout video

Parkinson’s damages people’s ability to move their body without shaking and operate as normal, so Wicks and the NHS have ensured this new simple-to-follow workout video that includes 10 different exercises that people can use at home or, if they are in hospitals themselves and struggling to stay fit and active.

Having worked closely with St Thomas’ Hospital, Wicks has been inspired by how much simple movements and exercise can help people, which is whys he’s delighted by how the workout has turned out.

He said: “It was great to come down to St Thomas’ Hospital to hear more about how exercise can help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms and to create this workout video tailored specifically for them.”

While the workout video has been put together and worked on in the UK, it is indeed free to use and be viewed worldwide on Wicks’s YouTube channel which is ‘The Body Coach‘ as he was formerly known during lockdown.