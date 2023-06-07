By David Laycock • 07 June 2023 • 13:07
Ukrainians spend night on rooftops to avoid water from destroyed dam
Credit: Oleksandra Zubal/ Twitter
Ukrainians have been sleeping on rooftops and sitting in trees as they awaited rescue last night, June 6, as many homes are destroyed after the dam breach caused many miles of flooding.
The cause of the dam breach in Nova Kakhovka, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, June 6, is still unclear but was is clear is the continued devastation caused to civilians in war-torn Ukraine.
Thousands have already been evacuated while Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the breach. It is a complicated situation in which the Russian (USSR) built dam in the Russian Occupied area of Nova Kakhovka was damaged.
The Ukrainians say that Russia are to blame as they attempt to frustrate Ukraine’s counter-offensive efforts and Russia says that the Ukrainians did it to deprive the area and its occupying Russian forces of water.
As the Russian-occupied area on the Crimean Peninsular loses its water supply the Ukrainian government say that the ecological damage is likely to be long-term.
Captive animals have also been killed as the floods wipe out a zoo. Defense of Ukraine posted these images on Twitter saying:
“300 animals died today in the Nova Kakhovka zoo due to Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam. This is ecocide. The Russians want to destroy anything that is alive.”
300 animals died today in the Nova Kakhovka zoo due to russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam. This is ecocide.The russians want to destroy anything that is alive. pic.twitter.com/OlTdQMLkuT
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 6, 2023
300 animals died today in the Nova Kakhovka zoo due to russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam. This is ecocide.The russians want to destroy anything that is alive. pic.twitter.com/OlTdQMLkuT
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 6, 2023
The awful scenes have not only devastated humans but their pets too. Hakan Kapucu has posted this video on Twitter, of a pet dog being rescued, saying: “A dam exploded in Ukraine. Brave Ukrainian people rescue animals even in such dire times. Their kindness & bravery will make this world a beautiful place.”
A dam exploded in Ukraine. Brave Ukrainian people rescue animals even in such dire times. Their kindness & bravery will make this world a beautiful place. 🇺🇦🪄 pic.twitter.com/7Gvh9zZDGw
— Hakan Kapucu (@1hakankapucu) June 6, 2023
A dam exploded in Ukraine. Brave Ukrainian people rescue animals even in such dire times. Their kindness & bravery will make this world a beautiful place. 🇺🇦🪄 pic.twitter.com/7Gvh9zZDGw
— Hakan Kapucu (@1hakankapucu) June 6, 2023
Hassan Mafi posted this video on Twitter in which you can see the magnitude of the floods. He also expresses an alternative view from much of the Western mainstream media saying: “The Ukrainians blew up the Nova Khakovka Dam in the Kherson region. This is what terrorists do. Ukraine is a terrorist state.”
The Ukrainians blew up the Nova Khakovka Dam in the Kherson region.
This is what terrorists do. Ukraine is a terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/52RkazUxFd
— Hassan Mafi (@thatdayin1992) June 6, 2023
The Ukrainians blew up the Nova Khakovka Dam in the Kherson region.
This is what terrorists do. Ukraine is a terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/52RkazUxFd
— Hassan Mafi (@thatdayin1992) June 6, 2023
Although not an opinion we are used to hearing, it is one also shared by Tucker Carlson, who since being ousted by Fox News has begun a new show of his own on Twitter aptly named Tucker On Twitter.
Sprinter quoted from Tucker on Twitter’s first episode in this post: “Tucker Carlson: The destruction of Kakhovka is a terrorist act for which Ukraine is responsible. If the destruction of the Kahovka dam was intentional, it is not a matter of military tactics but of a terrorist act carried out by Ukraine.”
Sprinter goes on to say: “In the first episode of his show, which began to be broadcast on Twitter, the well-known presenter reminds us that it is about a dam built and operated by the Russians. In addition, it is located in the territory controlled by Moscow and supplies water to Crimea “which has been the home of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for the last 240 years”.
Tucker Carlson : The destruction of Kakhovka is a terrorist act for which Ukraine is responsible If the destruction of the Kahovka dam was intentional, it is not a matter of military tactics but of a terrorist act carried out by Ukraine , claims Tucker Carlson, former host of… pic.twitter.com/HAjftn6Heb
— Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 7, 2023
Tucker Carlson : The destruction of Kakhovka is a terrorist act for which Ukraine is responsible If the destruction of the Kahovka dam was intentional, it is not a matter of military tactics but of a terrorist act carried out by Ukraine , claims Tucker Carlson, former host of… pic.twitter.com/HAjftn6Heb
— Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 7, 2023
We hope to bring you more clarity on the situation in Ukraine as we have it.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.