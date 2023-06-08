Caitlin Foord signs new contract with Arsenal Women

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 19:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. CREDIT: 'Emirates Stadium by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Arsenal Women’s Australian attacker Caitlin Foord has put pen to paper on a new extended deal to keep her at the club after a stunning season last campaign.

Foord was a hugely influential member of Arsenal’s Continental Cup-winning side last season and one that also managed to finish this in the Women’s Super League with her 11 goals in 33 appearances being a huge factor in their successful season.

While no new names have yet walked through the door at Arsenal, signing new and important players to long-term deals will be just as good and Foord is only one of many familiar faces happy to stick around under Jonas Eidevall.

The tricky attacker follows in the footsteps of her Australian teammate Steph Catley – who signed a new deal earlier this week – and also club captain Kim Little, Lia Walti and Frida Maanum who’ve all willingly decided to remain with the Gunners.

The fact that Foord only signed a new contract last summer shows just how highly she’s regarded at Arsenal and how key she is to what Eidevall wishes to achieve, which is domestic and Champions League glory.

Fresh from penning her new deal which will see her turn out at The Emirates next season several times, much like she did last campaign alongside her teammates, Foord was delighted to continue this chapter of her career.

“I couldn’t be happier to extend my stay here at Arsenal,” Foord told the club website. “I feel like I’m growing and improving being here in this environment so I don’t want to leave that.”

Eidevall buzzing to extend Foord’s deal

Eidevall was equally as delighted to see one of his star players commit her future to the club in what is likely to be a chaotic and hectic summer transfer window in Women’s football as he said:

“Caitlin is an integral part of our team so we’re all delighted by the news that she has signed a new contract.

“She is one of the best forwards in the world and has performed to a consistently high standard for us during my time here, providing some crucial goals and delivering on the biggest stages.”

While keeping a core nucleus of players together will be key for Eidevall, this season has shown how important depth is in football with the likes of Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Laura Wienroither all suffering long-term ACL injuries, so fresh faces and a deep squad is required to challenge Chelsea.