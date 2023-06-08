By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 14:15

WhatsApp: useful new feature. Credit: Oasisamuel Shutterstock.com.

WhatsApp is looking to venture out into pastures new by introducing a way for users to follow and get updates from their favourite people and sports teams in a Twitter-like change.

The social media app – which is owned by Meta – has been world-renowned for its sleek and simple way of contacting people all over the globe for free and also for being able to make efficient and quick groups and calls.

While WhatsApp has had to compete with the likes of iMessage on the iPhone, they have done incredibly well in doing so, especially when it comes to the business and professional sectors of the world.

However, they no longer appear to be happy with the corner they are almost trapped in with Meta now taking a leaf out of Twitter’s book and allowing users to get closer and connect better with their favourite organisations and sports teams.

In a slick new update, WhatsApp will allow users to ‘follow‘ things like their sports teams and get regular updates about games, tickets and other important information without having to go search the internet for it.

It has been claimed by Meta that some of the biggest in the business have already signed up for this feature including Premier League champions Manchester City and the World Health Organisation, which could be crucial for keeping people safe in the wake of a crisis.

WhatsApp to introduce a Twitter-like feature

For people that love the simplicity of WhatsApp, don’t worry, it won’t be taking over the old ways, however, if you would like to try it out then this new feature will be in a separate tab at the bottom of the app called ‘updates’ where people can receive texts, photos, videos and take part in polls.

At the moment, however, this feature is not yet coming to the United Kingdom or Europe and instead is being rolled out – initially – in Colombia and Singapore, before then being thrashed out all over in the coming months, according to Meta.