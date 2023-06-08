By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 14:15
WhatsApp: useful new feature.
Credit: Oasisamuel Shutterstock.com.
WhatsApp is looking to venture out into pastures new by introducing a way for users to follow and get updates from their favourite people and sports teams in a Twitter-like change.
The social media app – which is owned by Meta – has been world-renowned for its sleek and simple way of contacting people all over the globe for free and also for being able to make efficient and quick groups and calls.
While WhatsApp has had to compete with the likes of iMessage on the iPhone, they have done incredibly well in doing so, especially when it comes to the business and professional sectors of the world.
However, they no longer appear to be happy with the corner they are almost trapped in with Meta now taking a leaf out of Twitter’s book and allowing users to get closer and connect better with their favourite organisations and sports teams.
In a slick new update, WhatsApp will allow users to ‘follow‘ things like their sports teams and get regular updates about games, tickets and other important information without having to go search the internet for it.
It has been claimed by Meta that some of the biggest in the business have already signed up for this feature including Premier League champions Manchester City and the World Health Organisation, which could be crucial for keeping people safe in the wake of a crisis.
For people that love the simplicity of WhatsApp, don’t worry, it won’t be taking over the old ways, however, if you would like to try it out then this new feature will be in a separate tab at the bottom of the app called ‘updates’ where people can receive texts, photos, videos and take part in polls.
At the moment, however, this feature is not yet coming to the United Kingdom or Europe and instead is being rolled out – initially – in Colombia and Singapore, before then being thrashed out all over in the coming months, according to Meta.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.