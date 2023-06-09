By Catherine Mcgeer • 09 June 2023 • 11:34

Image of Frank Cuesta in Murcia with Martín. Credit: Twitter @ceciarmy

FRANK CUESTA who is also known as Frank of the Jungle or Wild Frank is a Spanish online and TV personality.

He rose to fame by presenting the award-winning TV show Frank de la Jungla on the Spanish Tv station Cuatro. Frank Cuesta went on to present more wildlife shows including his own on his YouTube channel. He is a beloved personality, especially by children.

On May 10 he was contacted about a little boy called Martín from Molina de Segura in Murcia, he is a huge fan of Franks and he is suffering from a very aggressive cancer for which there is no cure. This disease has a life expectancy of a maximum of five years.

One Twitter user called ‘ceciarmy’ has almost one million followers on Twitter and tweeted Frank to see if there would be a way he could reach out to Martín. On seeing this tweet Frank made arrangements not only to reach out to the little boy but to visit him in person flying out from his home and animal sanctuary in Thailand.

Hola @Frank_Cuesta este chico es Martín, vive en Murcia y tiene un cáncer que no tiene cura. A él le encantan los animales y siempre dice que ve tus videos y que su sueño es conocerte. Habría alguna manera de que Martín pudiese verte? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/f8yd89JyPB — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) May 10, 2023

On May 30 ‘ceciarmy’ published a picture on his Twitter account of Frank Cuesta in Martín’s house in Murcia. Hopefully, this visit will not only lift the spirits of Martín and his family but also highlight their fight for more research into a cure for childhood cancer for which they have a petition on Change.org that needs signatures.

Frank ha cumplido. Ha cogido un avión hacia Murcia y se ha presentado hoy en la casa de Martín para hacerle una sorpresa. Tienes todos mis respetos @Frank_Cuesta 💯 https://t.co/We6RRnjLI4 pic.twitter.com/XULrs3MbpF — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) May 30, 2023

To support this cause click on the link below to add your signature:

https://www.change.org/p/por-mi-hermano-y-los-que-vendr%C3%A1n-m%C3%A1s-investigaci%C3%B3n-para-curar-el-c%C3%A1ncer-infantil-cienciagob?signed=true