By Catherine Mcgeer • 09 June 2023 • 11:34

Frank Cuesta Visits Murcia: Inspiring Hope for Childhood Cancer Research

Image of Frank Cuesta in Murcia with Martín. Credit: Twitter @ceciarmy

FRANK CUESTA who is also known as Frank of the Jungle or Wild Frank is a Spanish online and TV personality.

He rose to fame by presenting the award-winning TV show Frank de la Jungla on the Spanish Tv station Cuatro. Frank Cuesta went on to present more wildlife shows including his own on his YouTube channel. He is a beloved personality, especially by children.

On May 10 he was contacted about a little boy called Martín from Molina de Segura in Murcia, he is a huge fan of Franks and he is suffering from a very aggressive cancer for which there is no cure. This disease has a life expectancy of a maximum of five years.

One Twitter user called ‘ceciarmy’ has almost one million followers on Twitter and tweeted Frank to see if there would be a way he could reach out to Martín.  On seeing this tweet Frank made arrangements not only to reach out to the little boy but to visit him in person flying out from his home and animal sanctuary in Thailand.

On May 30 ‘ceciarmy’ published a picture on his Twitter account of Frank Cuesta in Martín’s house in Murcia. Hopefully, this visit will not only lift the spirits of Martín and his family but also highlight their fight for more research into a cure for childhood cancer for which they have a petition on Change.org that needs signatures.

To support this cause click on the link below to add your signature:

https://www.change.org/p/por-mi-hermano-y-los-que-vendr%C3%A1n-m%C3%A1s-investigaci%C3%B3n-para-curar-el-c%C3%A1ncer-infantil-cienciagob?signed=true

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Catherine Mcgeer

