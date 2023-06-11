Experience the magic of Bloomsday 2023 Madrid

By Catherine Mcgeer • 11 June 2023 • 22:34

Image of Bloomsday Celebration in Madrid. Credit: Ireland.com

A one-day extravaganza brings to life James Joyce’s Ulysses and the iconic day of June 16, 1904.

What is Bloomsday?

Bloomsday is an annual celebration that takes place on June 16th and commemorates the events of Thursday, June 16, 1904, as depicted in James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses.” The day is named after the novel’s protagonist, Leopold Bloom.

Bloomsday is celebrated in various cities around the world, particularly in Dublin, Ireland, where the story is set. Bloomsday has been celebrated in Dublin since 1954. It involves a range of activities, including reenactments, literary discussions, walking tours, and cultural events, all inspired by Joyce’s work and the characters and themes depicted in ‘Ulysses.’

Bloomsday has become a way for literature enthusiasts and fans of Joyce to come together and celebrate his significant contribution to modern literature.

Madrid Celebrate

Madrid has teamed up with Tourism Ireland and the Soy de la Cuesta association to celebrate Bloomsday in Madrid for the second year in a row. Tourism Ireland, who have arranged various events for Saint Patricks Day in Spain have arranged a day in the life of Leopold Bloom. Fans of Ulysses can follow in the main character’s footsteps in period costumes, and enjoy Irish music and readings from Ulysses.

This annual celebration allows us to step into the vibrant world of Leopold Bloom and the events that unfolded on that fateful day in 1904. Bloomsday brings literature to life and reminds us of the timeless relevance of Joyce’s work.

