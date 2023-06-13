By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 18:10

BREAKING: Elon Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter Image: Kathy Hutchins Shutterstock.com

Twitter’s controversial owner, Elon Musk, has decided that people who are not paying to use his social media platform will see some of their benefits cut and limited.

Musk has certainly not been scared to shake things up at Twitter since his takeover earlier this year including laying off thousands of staff members and also introducing Twitter Blue, which in turn, removed many people’s verified ticks.

This has certainly caused some controversy and issues as people unwilling to pay for a blue tick can now see other users imitate their accounts and perhaps post unflattering and not welcomed tweets, much like what happened to Laura Woods earlier this week.

However, many people have now become accustomed to who they can and can’t trust even without a verification tick, but something that could soon be impacting people, especially those in the journalism industry is a limit on DMs.

Twitter to limit number of DMs

Many journalists and people working within the media rely on DMs to connect with people and try to generate stories and verify the truth behind a lead they may well have, but this could soon become a lot more difficult based on how often they use Twitter.

Twitter is reportedly working on limiting DMs sent per day for non-verified users pic.twitter.com/hpiWHf0AMg — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 12, 2023

Musk, however, has insisted that the new upcoming feature, which won’t allow people to DM those that don’t follow them on Twitter, should be able to flush out a lot of scams and bots which are rife throughout Twitter.

Musk wants more people to have Twitter Blue

This is certainly a positive step forward from Musk and one that, while is trying to get more people to buy Twitter Blue, is a positive way of trying to reduce the countless DMs people get from spam accounts.

If people are keen on keeping all of their DM privileges on Twitter then they can, of course, purchase Twitter Blue, although it doesn’t come cheap with the yearly subscriptions costing £100.80 for web users and then £114.99 for people using Twitter on an iPhone.