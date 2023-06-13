Trivia showdown: Bridges Bar in Mijas to host fun charity quiz

By Betty Henderson • 13 June 2023 • 14:26
The bar is the perfect venue for a quiz.
PREPARE for an incredible evening of entertainment as Bridges Bar in Mijas hosts a special quiz night in aid of a local charity.
Guests are invited to the event on Monday, July 3, starting at 7:30pm, which aims to support a local cause, PAD Animal Rescue.
Participants will have a blast with three thrilling quizzes which have been lined up for the night. From a general knowledge quiz that will challenge your brainpower to a music quiz that will get you grooving, and even a marathon quiz for the true trivia enthusiasts, there’s something for everyone!
Winners will be rewarded for their quiz skills with fabulous prizes. Those who aren’t so skilled in the general knowledge department can test their luck in the charity raffle, which also offers fabulous prizes. There will also be a delicious buffet on offer.
Tickets to the quiz cost €15 and can be purchased directly from the bar or by calling Jack at: 620786772.
