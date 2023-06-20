Ex-Newcastle United And Liverpool Boss Set For La Liga Return

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 June 2023 • 13:35

The Celta Vigo badge pictured outside of the stadium.

It appears as though Rafael Benitez is set for a return to management in his homeland of Spain with Celta Vigo.

This should certainly be seen as a sort of coup for Celta Vigo to tempt someone of Benitez’s ability and pedigree in the game given they were just one game away from dropping out of La Liga last season and needed a final-day victory against Barcelona to avoid the drop.

Benitez has been out of work for some time now after his spell as Everton manager went horribly wrong – although he did very little different to Frank Lampard who was handed longer – and now he looks set to return back to Spain for the first time since 2016 when he was with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the best coaches and managers in world football over the past few years and is adored by many fans around Europe, but perhaps none more so than Liverpool and Newcastle United, but both for very different reasons.

Benitez set to join Celta Vigo

The Liverpool fans adore Benitez for the Champions League success he brought to Anfield with players such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, and Xabi Alonso, whereas the Magpies love the Spanish coach for the way he understood them and didn’t back down against Mike Ashley.

Also, the fact that Benitez was man enough to stick with Newcastle in the Championship after he failed to save them from relegation was something that will likely never be forgotten by the Geordie faithful who may still have been in the Championship if it wasn’t for Benitez ad his smart recruitment and coaching.

Spaniard will always be admired in England

It looks as though Benitez will have a battle on his hands to get Celta Vigo fighting at the right end of the La Liga table this season as it’s being reported that their two star players are set for summer exits in the form of Iago Aspas and Gabri Veiga.

The latter is said to be attracting interest from both Newcastle and Liverpool, and the appointment of Benitez may well make both clubs believe they have a genuine chance of landing the teenage sensation this summer.