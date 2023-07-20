Nicole King – Puppy Love

By Nicole King • 20 July 2023 • 10:30

The first time I heard of the veterinary clinic San Francisco de Asis was when my dearly departed Darling collapsed as we arrived to record Marbella Now at what was at that time Ambrosia in San Pedro. (This is now a brand-new Greek restaurant which I have yet to check out so looking forward to that).

That day was a Tuesday when my usual vet in Estepona does surgeries so I knew she wouldn’t be answering the phone. Before I had time to panic, one of my guests, Martina Spann, was quick to react and whisked us off to San Francisco de Asis, located at the beginning of the road to Ronda.

I was well impressed with how they treated Darling and so when my new puppy Boy recently had an issue, I decided to take him there as it is close to home and they have their own parking.

I wasn’t really sure what was wrong with him but he didn’t want to go for walks and constantly hid behind the sofa, not letting me look at him properly to diagnose the situation. I’m glad I chased him down as his tushy looked like it belonged to a baboon, which turned out to be an anal gland infection! Once again, I was delighted with how they treated us. I was also pleased that instead of me having to hold Boy during the treatment. the vet and his assistant took him to another room and did everything between them, so when they gave him back he wasn’t cross at me for taking part in causing him discomfort!

The appointment cost me about fifty euros, which included the treatment, antibiotics, the cream he needed to have applied daily and the “lamp shade” he needed to wear so as not to lick or bite himself. I didn’t even have to go to a chemist afterwards as they gave me everything I needed. The following week I took him for a check-up and that cost just €9.50.

So, if you’re not sure where to take your pet, I can highly recommend this one. For me it’s a no brainer as it’s just six minutes from home, all the vets I’ve seen there have been professional and very friendly, the price is very acceptable and they have parking!

Whilst we’re talking about our beloved animals, let’s remember not to leave them even for 5 minutes in a car at this time of year and to check the temperature of the surfaces they walk on as some of them get very, very hot. I’m walking Boy at 7 or 8 in the morning and 7 or 8 or later at night due to the excessive heat for him and for myself. Keeping them and ourselves hydrated is another must to combat the heat. If you feel a headache coming on please drink water as apparently that’s the first indication that we’re dehydrating!

Keep cool my dear friends and thank you for reading! 