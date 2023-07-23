Laugh Out Loud: Stand-up Comedy Returns To Estepona And Mijas This September

By Betty Henderson • 23 July 2023 • 9:10

An audience delights in the last edition of comedy show in Mijas. Photo credit: Stand-up Comedy Spain

ENGLISH-language stand-up comedy is set to make its grand return to the Costa de Sol this September, with two shows set to arrive in Mijas and Estepona.

The first comedy show is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, at the Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas. Local comedian, and newcomer to the game, Nick Tarlton will be hosting the show as MC.

He will be joined by an impressive line-up of comedians, including Lucy Frederick, Paul Merryck, and Suzy Bennett. This talented group of comedians promises to deliver an amazing night of stand-up comedy.

Suzy Bennett

Suzy Bennett, originally from Devon, has been delighting audiences with her saucy comedy since reaching the finals of Jimmy Carr’s Comedy Idol on her first gig.

She has been storming gigs all over the UK, and her distinctive bawdy humour and funny observations have won her many fans.

Paul Merryck

Paul Merryck is an Essex-based comedian who has also been making a name for himself as one of the more original and outrageous character acts on the UK comedy circuit. His hilarious sequence of short gags and tall stories about his supposed disaster of a life is not to be missed.

Lucy Frederick

Lucy Frederick is a comedian, actor, and writer based in South East London. She is another regular on the comedy circuit and has received rave reviews in her recent comedy shows.

The second comedy show featuring the same line-up of comedians is scheduled for Thursday, September 21, at the Louie Louie Live in Estepona.

The two comedy nights are a fantastic opportunity to see some of the UK’s best comedians live on stage, on the Costa del Sol.

Tickets for the events are currently available at the early bird reduced rate, until Monday, July 31, starting at €15. Tickets to the Mijas comedy date are available online here. while tickets to the Estepona comedy date can be found here.