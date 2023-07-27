Readers Letters

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 July 2023 • 11:15
DGT indicates fines are possible
AT last, drivers in Spain can be fined up to €200 for not using their vehicles indicators when moving from one lane to another or making a turn.
There are some very good drivers on Spanish roads but to those of us who learned to drive in other parts of Europe, especially the UK, the use of indicators was drummed in to us if we wanted to gain a licence.
It has taken the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), some time to decide that enough is enough and that there is no charge for using the indicator but there could be a €200 charge for not using it.
According to the DGT, over the average life of a vehicle, the indicators can be used up to 200,000 times and they are there for a safety reason and need to be used with plenty of advance warning, not just at the last minute.
This thorny subject has been discussed by the readers of Euro Weekly News many times over the years and below, you will find the most recent observations received following this latest announcement.
Comments
Lorry drivers are the absolute worst, not only do they hit the indicator as they turn the wheel, they just veer out without checking their mirrors! As they have so many blind-spots, they should be constantly monitoring the traffic behind them. I’m aware of the blind-spot, so I always signal my intention to overtake, and pull over with plenty of distance so they can see me coming, but the problem is often they aren’t paying attention and just suddenly change lanes carelessly. Unfortunately, I have to drive hundreds of KM a week and many times I’ve almost been taken out by this particular action, or because they’re swerving all over the road, not staying in their lane. They cause so many accidents, deaths and complete chaos when they crash, or catch on fire. A lot more should be done to regulate them and educate them to:- Mirror, Signal, Manoeuvre!
Concha
Spanish drivers are a complete law unto themselves. Once cocooned in their little tin box, the roads and all surroundings belong to them and them alone. They have to be the worst drivers in Europe ! Of course, when a family member is not allowed to teach them and they have to attend a driving school which costs money, how many actually have a license ?
Ian Hannah
Was expecting a few thousand comments on this one, :):).
Driven in a lot of differing countries but Spain is the worst for indicator use, or not as per norm. No realisation there is a degree of precognitive thought process required to carry out this action correctly.
DJH
It is time the authorities took this action. I have seen far too many ” near misses” because a driver has failed to indicate their intentions.
Spanish drivers are the worst I have encountered for not using their indicators. Do they know what the little stick on the side of their steering column is for?
Mike Brister
Maybe they should show Spanish drivers where the indicators are on the steering column first
John McLean
Maybe this piece should be in Spanish
Eleni Lolkema
OMG well the police are going to be rolling in it lol what about using roundabouts correctly as well in fact how to learn to drive lol
Kim Reilly
In the campo, where we live, the police could have a field day, as no one uses their indicators – you have to guess where they are going!!?
Angie Ellacott
Do the fines apply to the Policia? Can they give themselves tickets as most never use their indicators.
Sheree Ruiz
Funniest thing I´ve read in ages
Andrew Weller
Should apply to all road users including cyclists and scooter riders
David King
About time
Michael Hunka
Yeah right! Let´s see how many take notice
Lorna Button
Loadsamoney will be coming in not from the brits. We know the right way to do things
Gill Stevens
Is there indicators in Spanish
Thomas Burke
Thought Spanish cars only came with a horn
Steven Barker
This is going to be some pay day, are police exempt from this rule as they also appear to be strangers to the indicator.
Vern Gardner
Does that include the hop scooters that suddenly turn straight in front of you!
Jan Broome
Have got used to the driving standards here, I now rely on The Force to see me through a roundabout.
Tom Singleton
Blimey they´ll be loaded the end of the week!
Louise Kirrage
This should be good, I can hear the indicator fuses being clicked back in as I type
Craig Latham
Come over in Benidorm will make a fortune
Nino Peschiera
