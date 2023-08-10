A Prisoner Who Identified As A Woman Gets a Female Inmate Pregnant In Alicante

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 19:47

Credit: txking/Shutterstock.com

What are the consequences of self-determined gender changes within the prison system? A recent case in a Spanish prison brings the complex issue to light, sparking a nationwide debate.

In Fontcalent prison, in the province of Alicante, a controversial incident occurred between January and February of this year. A self-identified female inmate, originally interned as a man, impregnated another inmate following a transfer to the female section. The story has ignited controversy across Spain, writes El Español.

Prisoner Interned As A Male Later Identifies As Female

The inmate, who self-determined as a woman earlier this year, requested their transfer and had sexual relations while in the female segregation. The occurrence is alarming, raising questions about prison policies surrounding gender identification.

The Bulgarian-born prisoner had a record of theft and crimes against public health. the individual was known in the Alicante Penitentiary Centre Compliance, having been previously interned in Fontcalent as a man.

Prisoner Later Returned To Male Ward

Following a public declaration of gender, the individual was transferred without undergoing transition. After impregnating a fellow inmate, the prison management returned the inmate to the male ward. The Spanish woman decided to continue with the pregnancy.

Joaquín Leiva, spokesman for ACAIP-UGT, the Grouping of the Bodies of the Administration of Penitentiary Institutions, denounced in Espejo Público that ‘we are in a legal limbo before this type of situation.’ He added that a medical report is needed, yet the law allows progress without any examination.

Data protection laws restrict further information, but no complaints of sexual assault have been made. It is understood that the relations were consensual.

The incident underscores the complex issues when a prisoner declares a different gender identity and requests transfer. Experts warn that transfers can lead to new crimes and privileges, particularly when the offender has convictions for rape or gender violence.