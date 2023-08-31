Our View – Enjoy The Flight

By Euro Weekly News Media • 31 August 2023 • 10:30

THERE is no question that whilst air travel is an absolute necessity in today’s world, it can be stressful and often bring the worst out of travellers.

Unless you are very rich or have a job which allows you to travel in business or first class, the majority of travellers look to get the best deal, often travelling at inconvenient times in order to save money.

It’s something of a conundrum however as the so called economy airlines continue to create packages which only offer the barest of options such as a seat and access to the aircraft and then passengers have to go through a maze of options regarding baggage, seat position and much more before arriving at a final price.

Then to cap things off, if you don’t follow all of the instructions to the letter then you can find yourself having to pay out even more once you are at the airport to get your bag in the right place and heaven help you if you haven’t downloaded your boarding pass properly.

Assuming the flight isn’t cancelled (which is happening more and more) and you find your seat (which for most people will be cramped) you might discover that fellow passengers are drunk and fighting or that you can’t get a snack on board because it wasn’t booked in advance or the airline doesn’t take cash!

Now some airlines are offering passengers a new option whereby if you pay a premium, you will be seated in an ‘Adults Only’ cabin so in theory you won’t be sat next to screaming babies or noisy children although how a simple curtain will silence them is not revealed.