Guardia Civil Officers Deployed To Search For Four Escaped Kangaroos In Benicarló, Castellón

By Chris King • 02 September 2023 • 19:01

Image of a kangaroo. Credit: J.A. Dunbar/Shutterstock.com

A search is ongoing in the province of Castellón for two kangaroos that escaped from a zoo in the municipality of Benicarló.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Seprona unit based in Vinaròs are involved in this operation that was initiated yesterday morning, Friday, September 1.

Sources from the Guardia Civil informed larazon.es that they were deployed in an attempt to retrieve these four marsupials. The quartet had somehow managed to break out of the Jardín del Papagayo facility located between the towns of Peñíscola and Vinaròs.

A team of veterinarians joined in with the search, along with workers from the zoo and officers from the Local Police force.

One of the females and her calf were found on Friday evening

One of the females was eventually located and captured at around 7:30 pm on Friday. Her calf had to be rescued after it fell from the mother’s pouch while they were in a location full of orange trees.

The search continues today with the Seprona officers, veterinarians and zoo officials hoping to finally track down the other two missing kangaroos. According to the same sources, the creatures are said to moving at high speed and hiding among the vegetation.

It is believed that the two animals are, predictably, hiding in the rural areas of ​​Peñíscola and Benicarló. Heavy rains are forecast throughout the Valencian Community this Saturday so the teams are hoping that they can complete their task before the conditions become difficult.

The Guardia Civil is also conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the kangaroos escaping from the zoo in the first place.

Jardin del Papagayo is ‘a paradise of tropical birds’

On a website dedicated to the Jardín del Papagayo, it describes the facility as ‘a paradise of exotic birds’. Visitors can walk among toucans and parrots and also observe Australian kangaroos it explains.

More than 50 different species of parrots live there in a subtropical garden where visitors can play with the parrots, pet them and feed them.

One of the biggest attractions of the facility is the fun shows starring these birds the information points out. There is also an area dedicated to reptiles, where people can also interact with them.