MIKE SENKER – IT’S MY CHOICE, GO AWAY!

By Mike Senker • 14 September 2023 • 12:13

I LIKE choice, freedom of choice really. But I’m finding it harder and harder to have that freedom.

I have had to change my passwords two or three times lately because someone decided that my password wasn’t ‘strong’ enough. It wasn’t for my bank account or anything that I considered needed one of my super-duper secret passwords. The thing is it should be my choice. If someone can hack the CIA, FBI or Sony it doesn’t matter what my password is – if someone really wants to check my air miles they will find a way. I also don’t want to have to go through Facebook to find out about some product I may be interested in.

I have a couple of apartments that are rented out for short lets to holiday makers. I’ve been doing it for 12 years and never ever had a problem. I am now being told that they have to be registered. This is not a problem as the income has always been declared but some of the other stuff is nuts. We have to have air conditioning or be fined. Why? We advertise and inform there is no air conditioning so whoever books makes a choice – air con or not. But there are now laws in place that are so ridiculous they are almost un-policeable. You now have to register every person that stays with the police. It is reckoned there are about 80,000 apartments being rented. That’s a lot of people being registered and a lot of extra work for the police. People have to have a choice. If they want to stay in a hotel in one room that’s up to them. If they want an apartment and to self-cater that should be up to them and if they want to stay in an apartment that doesn’t have air con that’s up to them too. These new rules have been brought in, as far as I understand, because of lobbying by the hotels. So, does every hotel room now have to have air con? Because I know for a fact that they don’t.

It seems the whole world now knows what I want and what’s best for me and actually they don’t. I don’t want to have to give my email address, age and sex just to get past the first page of a shopping site and if I do decide to look on Amazon I don’t want them emailing me three or four times to ask if I’m still interested. My choice was not to buy thank you Mr Amazon. I feel like I’m being chased around the shop by a sales person. IT’S MY CHOICE, GO AWAY!