Spain, Portugal, Morocco, set for joint 2030 World Cup hosting

By George Dagless • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 8:54

Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, with opening matches also to take place in South America.

A triple joint bid from the Spanish, Portuguese and Moroccan federations has won the bid to host the 2030 edition of the tournament, following on from a similar effort for the 2026 tournament which will see the US, Canada, and Mexico join up to welcome the footballing world.

2030 World Cup to start in South America

However, the 2030 World Cup won’t be just confined to those three nations, with South America to actually get things going to help mark 100 years since the first running of the tournament back in 1930.

As per the BBC, the opening three matches of the tournament will be taking place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay respectively, in order to mark the World Cup’s centenary as it will be 100 years since the inaugural tournament in Montevideo – the capital of Uruguay.

A rather intriguing proposition, and one that has taken some flak outside of FIFA.

Indeed, one supporters body is accusing FIFA of engaging in a “cycle of destruction against the greatest tournament on Earth.”

“[It’s] horrendous for supporters, disregards the environment and rolls the red carpet out to a host for 2034 with an appalling human rights record. It’s the end of the World Cup as we know it,” said Football Supporters Europe.

Saudi Arabia to bid for 2034 World Cup

On 2034, the statement is referring to the fact that FIFA have ruled only countries from Asia and Oceania can bid to host, opening the door for Saudi Arabia who have indicated they are going to throw their hat in the ring.

The Saudis have been making waves in world football with a number of their clubs spending big money to sign a host of top players, whilst they are firmly involved in the Premier League as the PIF own Newcastle United.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in response:

“In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting.

“The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup.”