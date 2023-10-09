Spanish airline Ibera reducing Tel Aviv flights amid Gaza war

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 16:01

Spanish airline Iberia reduces flights from Madrid to Tel Aviv Credit: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Spanish airline Iberia are just one of many companies to have cancelled or at least reduced the number of flights that will be going into the capital of Israel, Tel Aviv.

The whole world was watching on with a heavy heart and eagle eyes as to the chaos which broke out in Israel in which over 700 people have been killed, much to the delight of many Palestinians who have been seen celebrating in London.

On Sunday, it was widely reported that the Hamas militant group had managed to land in Israel, capture, kill and terrorise hundreds of nationals that they have been in constant battle with for years now.

Flights cancelled to Tel Aviv, Israel

Some of the news and videos to have emerged have been heartbreaking and worrying to say the least, especially when it comes to how murky the waters are with neither side really deserving of the world’s support and backing based on what has been happening for a long time.

Israel have really stepped up the anti and warned that this is now a full-scale war between the two sides and the prime minister of Israel has called on the immediate stop of the supply of water and electricity to the Gaza Strip.

This isn’t just impacting people in Israel and Gaza, but also the world with countries taking necessary steps to ensure their own nationals and people are safe and accounted for, while not putting anyone else in danger.

Iberia – which is a very popular Spanish airline – decided to cancel all of their flights on Sunday to Tel Aviv, however, they have since resumed but on a very sparse schedule, with a single flight going out from Madrid every day.

They are not alone in this decision either with the likes of Germany’s Lufthansa, Britain’s Easyjet, Portugal’s TAP, Air France, Finnair and Virgin Atlantic have all either cancelled or halted the number of flights they are permitting to Israel.

What is the reason for these attacks on Israel by Hamas?

It was certainly a surprising attack on the people of Israel as well as the wider public, but perhaps it should not have been so given the bombing which has been going on for a number of years in the war-torn area of the world.

The tension between these two has been ongoing since 1948 before the nations were even founded. The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank by Israelis is at its highest in almost two decades. The same can be said of Israelis and foreigners killed in Palestinian attacks in the same period of time.

Israel gave up control of the Gaza strip back in 2007, but since then they have imposed both an air and naval blockade around it, which has done nothing to try and ease the tensions, while the Hamas still officially, own the strip.

Prior to Sunday, the last official war between Hamas and Israel was in 2021 which left 250 dead in Gaza while 15 lost their lives in Israel during the 11-day fighting spree.

It remains to be seen what will happen next, but Israel has promised a justified retaliation, however, this could very likely see the death toll continue to increase as they attempt to take control of the Gaza Strip.