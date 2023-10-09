By Aaron Hindhaugh • Updated: 09 Oct 2023 • 14:23

Siam Park ranks in the top 20 most overpriced tourist hotspots

Spain’s world-famous Sian Water Park has been ranked among the 20 most overpriced tourist attractions in the world.

SavingSpot have managed to put together a sort of map which highlights the 20 most overpriced tourist spots on the planet according to visitors who had left a review via Tripadvisor and this saw them take a closer look at iconic landmarks across 134 countries and every single US state.

It is quite the sight to behold from SavingSpot who have made the map user-friendly so people can see where everything is across the world, while also providing stats to show why they have ranked where they are in their list.

Some of the attractions that have been included may well shock people as they are the most talked about and idolised locations around the world in their own right, with landmarks such as Alton Towers, Empire State Building, Blue Lagoon, London Eye and Universal Studios in Florida.

Siam Park 13th most overpriced tourist hotspot

While many do flock to these locations every year and that demand won’t stop any time soon because of some negative reviews when it comes to prices, mainly because they are once-in-a-lifetime experiences and ones that may only be accessible in that area of the world.

However, for places such as water parks, it is very different because they are readily accessible all over the world and most of them include, if not the same, very small slides and things to do to keep kids and adults happy and entertained.

Siam Park has largely been seen as different. This is because it’s loved in Spain and online by tourists, and that will come as no surprise having been voted as the best waterpark in the world nine times in a row.

That sort of hype and excitement appears to have gone to the heads and wallets, of those in power at Siam Park with many customers believing the prices for just getting in are a little on the expensive side.

As of right now, Siam Park charges adults €42 (£36) for entry, and then for a child it is still a rather pricey €30 (£26) so it’s no surprise that a few have raised concerns over these potentially inflated prices.

Tourists continue to complain about prices around the world

According to SavingSpot, Siam Park is the 13th most overpriced tourist attraction in the world, but given its reputation of being world famous, many will keep rushing through their doors every day to splash about and enjoy themselves.

The number one most overpriced attraction on the entire planet is apparently the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London which allows fans of Harry Potter to go through an immersive experience of how the films were made, but for 8,000 people it simply didn’t live up to the £52 price tag.

The full top 20 can be found below, if you have been to Siam Park let us know how you feel about it and if the water park is worth its entry fee.

20) Tivoli Gardens, Denmark (2,156 mentions)

19) CN Tower, Canada (2,241 mentions)

18) Chester Xoo, England (2,251 mentions)

17) Tower of London, England (2,394 mentions)

16) Piazza San marco, Italy (2,512 mentions)

15) Discovery Cove, USA (2,526 mentions)

14) Edinburgh Castle, Scotland (2,693 mentions)

13)Siam Park, Spain (2,745 mentions)

12) Eden Project, England (2,813 mentions)

11) Alton Towers Theme Park, England (2,828 mentions)

10)Empire State Building, USA (3,056 mentions)

9) Warwick castle, England (3,067 mentions)

8) Magic Kingdom Park, USA (3,127 mentions)

7) Blue Lagoon, Iceland (3,139 mentions)

6) Universal Studios Florida, USA (3,189 mentions)

5)The View from The Shard, England (3,223 mentions)

4)Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates (4,839 mentions)

3) London Eye, England (5,066 mentions)

2) LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, England (5,680 mentions)

1) Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, England (8,283 mentions)