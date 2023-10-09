By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 11:07

ANTI-AMNESTY DEMO: Alberto Nuñez Feijoo surrounded by supporters in Madrid Photo credit: Partido Popular

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of Barcelona to show their anger towards Pedro Sanchez’s potential Catalan amnesty deal.

The people of Spain watch on nervously as their acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, continues to play political games with Catalonia as he tries anything he can to get in power on a full-time basis.

It’s believed that Sanchez is looking to strike up a deal with the separatist parties of Catalonia, with many people thinking this is the best and potentially only way, that he can get a majority to become the country’s official prime minister.

Spain protest against Pedro Sanchez’s Catalan amnesty deal

If he is unsuccessful in his latest pursuit, despite having the backing and apparent blessing of Spain’s King, it would mean that the country would be forced to go to yet another general election.

The people of Spain and Catalonia have made their feelings well known over the weekend towards this latest political move by Sanchez by marching through the streets of Barcelona calling for a stop to this Catalan amnesty deal because they do not wish to see this region of the country used as a pawn in a political game.

It’s claimed that Sanchez wants to release and drop charges against several people who played prominent roles in Catalonia’s bid for independence back in 2017 with many of those already in prison for their role in the public event.

🇪🇸🪧Thousands Protest Against Amnesty In Spain Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Barcelona against a possible amnesty law for Catalan independence activists in Spain, which, it seems, will be part of the socialists' agreement to form a government. The protest… pic.twitter.com/GiFQstOVq1 — il libanese (@Ramy_Sawma) October 9, 2023

A lot of protestors took to the streets of Barcelona waiving both Spanish and Catalonian flags while chanting ‘No Amnesty’ and were calling on both Sanchez and the separatist parties to reconsider these outrageous plans.

Police have said that the crowd was well over 50,000 and these sorts of numbers will have certainly made people in power sit up and take notice about what the people really want for their country moving forward.

Why are people protesting in Catalonia?

This proposal from Sanchez has come under extreme scrutiny from the right, far-right as well as even numerous people in the Socialist party – which is headed up by Sanchez himself – because of the way the acting prime minister is showing little care about the people and wider country.

Sanchez is clearly just looking to pull any move possible to get himself locked into power on a permanent basis, and if that means releasing people who have been arrested and charged on political groups, then he sees no problem doing so, despite what a lot of people are telling him.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo who is the leader of the conservative opposition attended the march over the weekend and spoke to the crowd about what Sanchez is doing and how he is only out to achieve personal gain and not actually help the region of Catalonia.

He said: “This is not an amnesty that seeks reconciliation. The only thing it seeks is to make [Sanchez] the head of the government.”

The Catalonia separatist party have demanded that these people imprisoned and under arrest must be released if Sanchez wishes to receive their support and he looks to have folded to these demands, but it looks to have only angered people across the country and in politics.